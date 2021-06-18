FBN – A&B Trucking

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

FILE NO. 2021-0000081

DATE FILED: JUNE 14, 2021

THE FOLLOWING PERSONS ARE DOING BUSINESS AS:

A&B TRUCKING

Business Address: 160 5TH STREET, GRIDLEY, CA 95950

Mailing Address: PO BOX 253, GRIMES, CA 95950

Name of Registrant(s):

VELAZQUEZ, ANTONIO H., 160 5TH STREET, GRIDLEY, CA 95950

VELAZQUEZ, BERTHA A., 160 5TH STREET, GRIDLEY, CA 95950

This business is conducted by A MARRIED COUPLE. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/28/2006.

/s/ Antonio H. Velazquez

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

06/17, 06/24, 07/01, 07/08/2021 – WPR #2021-0729