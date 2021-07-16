Sunday, July 18, 2021

FBN- Ruelas Transportation

Posted by Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO. 2021-0000095
Date filed: July 9, 2021

The following persons are doing business as:
RUELAS TRANSPORTATION

Business Address: 28 ASHLEY DRIVE, COLUSA, CA 95932

Mailing Address: 28 ASHLEY DRIVE, COLUSA, CA 95932

Name of Registrant(s):

  1. RUELAS, FAUSTO, 28 ASHLEY DRIVE, COLUSA, CA 95932

This business is conducted by AN INDIVIDUAL. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/ Fausto Ruelas

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder 

07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2021 – WPR #2021-0829

