FBN – Selover’s Body, Paint & Mechanical -and- Selover’s Towing

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

FILE NO. 2021-0000093

Date filed: July 8, 2021

The following persons are doing business as:

SELOVER’S PAINT, BODY & MECHANICAL

and

SELOVER’S TOWING

Business Address: 401 JAY STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932

Mailing Address: 401 JAY STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932

Name of Registrant(s):

SELOVER’S INC., 401 JAY STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932

STATE: CA – AI#1848965

This business is conducted by AN CORPORATION. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/07/1992.

/s/ Lisa S. Selover, Vice President

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2021 – WPR #2021-0828