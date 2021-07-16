Sunday, July 18, 2021

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON THURSDAY

Already a digital subscriber? Click here to login.   -   Click here to purchase a 7-day digital access pass for $2

HomeLegal/Public NoticeFBNFBN - Selover's Body, Paint & Mechanical -and- Selover's Towing

Classifieds & Legal Notices

FBN – Selover’s Body, Paint & Mechanical -and- Selover’s Towing

Posted by Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Views: 76
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO. 2021-0000093
Date filed: July 8, 2021

The following persons are doing business as:

SELOVER’S PAINT, BODY & MECHANICAL
and
SELOVER’S TOWING

Business Address: 401 JAY STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932

Mailing Address: 401 JAY STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932

Name of Registrant(s):

  1. SELOVER’S INC., 401 JAY STREET, COLUSA, CA 95932
    STATE: CA – AI#1848965

This business is conducted by AN CORPORATION. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/07/1992.

/s/ Lisa S. Selover, Vice President

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder 

07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2021 – WPR #2021-0828

More Public Notices

More Classifieds

More Local News

© Williams Pioneer Review