FBN – Lievanos Trucking

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO. 2021-0000091
Date filed: July 07, 2021

The following persons are doing business as:
LIEVANOS TRUCKING

Business Address: 113 PUTNAM WAY, ARBUCKLE, CA 95912

Mailing Address: PO BOX 852, ARBUCKLE, CA 95912

Name of Registrant(s):

  1. JAIME LIEVANOS SALUD, 113 PUTNAM WAY, ARBUCKLE, CA 95912

This business is conducted by AN INDIVIDUAL. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/21/21.

/s/ Jaime Lievanos

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder 

07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2021 – WPR #2021-0827

