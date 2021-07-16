FBN – Lievanos Trucking

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO. 2021-0000091
Date filed: July 07, 2021
The following persons are doing business as:
LIEVANOS TRUCKING
Business Address: 113 PUTNAM WAY, ARBUCKLE, CA 95912
Mailing Address: PO BOX 852, ARBUCKLE, CA 95912
Name of Registrant(s):
- JAIME LIEVANOS SALUD, 113 PUTNAM WAY, ARBUCKLE, CA 95912
This business is conducted by AN INDIVIDUAL. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/21/21.
/s/ Jaime Lievanos
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.
/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder
07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2021 – WPR #2021-0827