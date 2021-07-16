FBN – Barvel Transport

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

FILE NO. 2021-0000082

Date filed: June 14, 2021

The following persons are doing business as:

BARVEL TRANSPORT

Business Address: 840 THEATER ROAD, WILLIAMS, CA 95987

Mailing Address: PO BOX 1751, WILLIAMS, CA 95987

Name of Registrant(s):

BARAJAS, MARCO A., 840 THEATER ROAD, WILLIAMS, CA 95987

This business is conducted by AN INDIVIDUAL. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/ Marco A. Barajas

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2021 – WPR #2021-0831