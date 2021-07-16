Sunday, July 18, 2021

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON THURSDAY

Already a digital subscriber? Click here to login.   -   Click here to purchase a 7-day digital access pass for $2

HomeLegal/Public NoticeFBNFBN - Barvel Transport

Classifieds & Legal Notices

FBN – Barvel Transport

Posted by Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Views: 10
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO. 2021-0000082
Date filed: June 14, 2021

The following persons are doing business as:
BARVEL TRANSPORT

Business Address: 840 THEATER ROAD, WILLIAMS, CA 95987

Mailing Address: PO BOX 1751, WILLIAMS, CA 95987

Name of Registrant(s):

  1. BARAJAS, MARCO A., 840 THEATER ROAD, WILLIAMS, CA 95987

This business is conducted by AN INDIVIDUAL. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/ Marco A. Barajas

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder 

07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2021 – WPR #2021-0831

More Public Notices

More Classifieds

More Local News

© Williams Pioneer Review