FBN – Larios Steel Company

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO. 2021-0000096
Date filed: July 13, 2021

The following persons are doing business as:
LARIOS STEEL COMPANY

Business Address: 132 WESTGATE DRIVE, WILLIAMS, CA 95987

Mailing Address: PO BOX 1231, WILLIAMS, CA 95987

Name of Registrant(s):

  1. LARIOS MARTINEZ, GENARDO, 132 WESTGATE DRIVE, WILLIAMS, CA 95987
  2. LARIOS RAMIREZ, PATRICIA, 132 WESTGATE DRIVE, WILLIAMS, CA 95987

This business is conducted by A MARRIED COUPLE. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/ Patricia Larios Ramierz

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder 

07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2021 – WPR #2021-0830

