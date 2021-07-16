Sunday, July 18, 2021

FBN – Blue Dreams Apiaries

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO. 2021-0000097
Date filed: July 13, 2021

The following persons are doing business as:
BLUE DREAMS APIARIES

Business Address: COUNTY ROAD 4, DUNNIGAN, CA 95937

Mailing Address: PO BOX 171, GRIMES, CA 95950

Name of Registrant(s):

  1. VEGA, LUIS, 901 GAIL AVE., ARBUCKLE, CA 95912

This business is conducted by an Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/ Luis E. Vega

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder 

07/15, 07/22, 07/29, 08/05/2021 – WPR #2021-0832

