FBN – Boost Finance

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO. 2021-0000077
Date filed: June 07, 2021
The following persons are doing business as:
BOOST FINANCE
Business Address:
5940 SUMMERHILL RD., TEXARKANA, TX 75503
Mailing Address:
5940 SUMMERHILL RD., TEXARKANA, TX 75503
Name of Registrant(s):
- CMX FINANCE, LLC
5940 SUMMERHILL RD., TEXARKANA, TX 75503
This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Corporation (Delaware). The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.
/s/ William Pruett
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on the date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.
/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder
07/22, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12/2021 – WPR #2021-0992