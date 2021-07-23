FBN – Boost Finance

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

FILE NO. 2021-0000077

Date filed: June 07, 2021

The following persons are doing business as:

BOOST FINANCE

Business Address:

5940 SUMMERHILL RD., TEXARKANA, TX 75503

Mailing Address:

5940 SUMMERHILL RD., TEXARKANA, TX 75503

Name of Registrant(s):

CMX FINANCE, LLC

5940 SUMMERHILL RD., TEXARKANA, TX 75503

This business is conducted by a Limited Liability Corporation (Delaware). The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A.

/s/ William Pruett

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Colusa County on the date stamped above. I hereby certify that the foregoing is a correct copy of the original on file in my office.

/s/ Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Clerk-Recorder

07/22, 07/29, 08/05, 08/12/2021 – WPR #2021-0992