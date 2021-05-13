Thursday, May 13, 2021

Notice of Lien Sale – Colusa Self Storage – Austin R. Maynard

Notice of Lien Sale
Colusa Self Storage LLC
3113 Wilson Ave., Colusa, CA 95932
(530) 682-6568

Austin R. Maynard
47 Webster Street, Colusa, CA 95932

Date of Notice: May 3, 2021 – Unit Number: A031

Dear Tenant or Alternate,

The right, of the occupant, to use and access the storage space known as Building and Unit Number A031 has terminated.

The stored property is subject to a self storage owner’s lien.

The stored property will be sold to satisfy the lien after May 17, 2021, unless the amount of the lien is paid or you execute, under penalty of perjury, and returned by CERTIFIED MAIL, the enclosed Declaration In Opposition to the Lien Sale.

The auction ends May 21, 2021, at www.storageauctions.net

Any excess proceeds of the sale over the lien amount and costs of sale will be retained by us and may be reclaimed by the tenant, or claimed by any other person having a court order or other judicial process against the property at any time for a period of one year from the sale. Thereafter, by law, the proceeds will escheat to the county. Any balance still outstanding after the sale will be sent to an outside agency for collections.

The amount due must be paid with CASH, CERTIFIED CHECK, or MONEY ORDER, ONLY!
If a partial payment is made, Colusa Self Storage LLC, waives none of its rights and may continue all lien enforcement proceedings to their conclusion unless all past due charges are paid.

You may contact the manger at:
Colusa Self Storage, LLC
3113 Wilson Ave., Colusa, CA 95932 – (530) 682-6568

/s/ Mike Herrick

05/13, 05/20/2021 • WPR #2021-0627

