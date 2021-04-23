Monday, April 26, 2021

Order to Show Cause for Change of Name – Daniel Alexander Caramillo-Medina

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF COLUSA
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF:
MARICELA MEDINA GUTIERREZ
on behalf of
DANIEL ALEXANDER CARAMILLO-MEDINA
CASE NUMBER: CV 24524

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Petitioner(s) Maricela Medina Gutierrez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

From: DANIEL ALEXANDER CARAMILLO-MEDINA
To: DANIEL ALEXANDER MEDINA

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted, Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the county may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING:
May 25, 2021, 9:00 a.m. in Dept. 1
547 Market Street, Colusa, CA 95932

A copy of the Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Williams Pioneer Review.

Date: April 13, 2021
JEFFREY A. THOMPSON, Judge of the Superior Court

04/22, 04/29, 05/06, 05/13/2021 – WPR #2021-0496

