Order to Show Cause for Change of Name – Heidy Hernandez

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF COLUSA

IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION OF:

HEIDY HERNANDEZ

CASE NUMBER: CV 24534 • FILED: May 24, 2021

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Petitioner(s) HEIDY HERNANDEZ filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

From: MARRY JANE DELILAH PIMENTEL

To: DELILAH RAMIREZ

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter shall appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted, Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the county may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING:

June 29, 2021, 9:00 a.m. in Dept. 1

547 Market Street, Colusa, CA 95932

A copy of the Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: Williams Pioneer Review.

Date: May 24, 2021

JEFFREY A. THOMPSON, Judge of the Superior Court

06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2021 – WPR #2021-0696