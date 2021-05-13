CITY OF WILLIAMS PLANNING COMMISSION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Williams will hold a public hearing on MONDAY, MAY 24, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to consider the following:

Williams Horticulture Conditional Use Permit for an outdoor cannabis cultivation grow and related activities at 1185 B and C Freshwater Road and 1990 Freshwater Road on Assessor’s Parcel Numbers: 005-440-002, 005-440-003, and 005-440-004. The property is within the designated Commercial Cannabis Activity Overlay Zone – Outdoor Cultivation and base zoned Industrial. The project is categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act Pursuant to Section 15301 (Existing Facilities), Section 15311 (Accessory Structures) and Section 15305 (Minor Alterations to Land).

The meeting will be held in the City Council Chamber of City Hall, 810 “E” Street, Williams. In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, please notify City Hall 72 hours prior to the meeting to arrange for special needs – (530) 473-5389. This notice is published in accordance with California Government Code 65090.

05/13/2021 – WPR #2021-0624