COUNTY OF COLUSA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Board of Supervisors will conduct a Public Hearing on June 8, 2021 at 9:30 am in the County Board of Supervisors Chambers at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, CA, 95932 regarding:

The closeout and Grantee Performance report for Community Development Block Grant # 15-CDBG-10570 for Public Infrastructure Improvements (Maxwell ADA Sidewalks), Direct Financial Assistance to For-Profits (Business Loans), and Micro-Enterprise Technical Assistance funded by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).

The purpose of the public hearing will be to discuss the grant accomplishments and to give the citizens an opportunity to make their comments known.

Documentation and information regarding the County’s CDBG program, the CDBG public information file, and this grant may be obtained at the Community Development Department, 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA (530) 458-0480. If you have questions or concerns regarding this matter, or would like to submit comments you may do so to the following: Greg Plucker, Community Development Director, 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA (530)458-0480, or by e-mail at gplucker@countyofcolusa.org. Additional documentation is available for review in accordance with Agenda Scheduling Deadlines at the Office of the Clerk of the Board, 547 Market Street, Ste. 102, Colusa, CA (530)458-0508. All persons are invited to attend and be heard.

Colusa County promotes fair housing and makes all programs available to low and moderate income families regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, marital status, or handicap.

If you plan on attending the public hearing and need special accommodation because of a sensory or mobility impairment/disability, please contact the Board Clerks at (530) 458-0508 or boardclerk@countyofcolusa.com to arrange for those accommodations to be made.

Dated: May 18, 2021

/s/ Patricia Rodriguez, Deputy Clerk

05/20/2021 – WPR #2021-0640