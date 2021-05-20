COLUSA COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR

NOTICE OF IMPENDING POWER TO SELL

TAX-DEFAULTED PROPERTY

(Rev. & Tax. Code, §§ 3361, 3362)

Pursuant to Revenue and Taxation Codes sections 3691 and 3692.4, the following conditions will, by operation of law, subject real property to the tax collector’s power to sell.

1) All property for which property taxes and assessments have been in default for five years or more.

2) All property that has a nuisance abatement lien recorded against it and for which property taxes and assessments have been in default for three or more years.

3) Any property that has been identified and requested for purchase by a city, county, city and county or nonprofit organization to serve the public benefit by providing housing or services directly related to low-income persons and for which property taxes and assessments have been in default for three or more years.

The parcels listed herein meet one or more of the criteria listed above and thus, will become subject to the tax collector’s power to sell on July 1, 2021, 12:01 a.m., by operation of law. The tax collector’s power to sell will arise unless the property is either redeemed or made subject to an installment plan of redemption initiated as provided by law prior to close of business on the last business day in June. The right to an installment plan terminates on the last business day in June, and after that date the entire balance due must be paid in full to prevent sale of the property at public auction.

The right of redemption survives the property becoming subject to the power to sell, but it terminates at close of business on the last business day prior to the date of sale by the tax collector.

All information concerning redemption or the initiation of an installment plan of redemption will be furnished, upon request, by Daniel A Charter, 547 Market Street, Colusa, CA 95932, (530) 458-0440.

The amount to redeem, including all penalties and fees, as of June 2021, is shown opposite the parcel number and next to the name of the assessee.

PARCEL NUMBERING SYSTEM EXPLANATION

The Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN) when used to describe property in this list, refers to the assessor’s map book, the map page, the block on the map (if applicable), and the individual parcel on the map page or in the block. The assessor’s maps and further explanation of the parcel numbering system are available in the assessor’s office.

Property tax defaulted on July 1, 2013 for the taxes, assessments and other charges for the Fiscal Year 2012-2013:

020-061-020-000 DEMARCHI, ANTHONY F 106 LAUREL ST, ARBUCKLE $3,420.02

Property tax defaulted on July 1, 2016 for the taxes, assessments and other charges for the Fiscal Year 2015-2016:

001-351-034-000 TAMAYO RICHARD MARQUEZ & KARI JANE 1111 FREMONT ST, COLUSA $884.73 001-206-003-000 RICO, PEDRO S 37 WEBSTER ST, COLUSA $7,932.56 005-033-002-000 MANZANO, TAURINO & CHRISTINA 217 N SEVENTH ST, WILLIAMS $5,075.74 005-270-035-000 WILLIAMS PACIFIC ASSOCIATES, LP 500 MARGUERITE ST, WILLIAMS $18,790.70 012-021-010-000 LORENZO RONALD J SR ET AL 643 SUMMERS ST, PRINCETON $1,302.92 015-130-037-000 COLUSA RIVERBEND ESTATES LP .95 AC POR SEC 29 T16N R1W $1,798.24 015-200-035-000 BROOKINS, RANDE G 636 WARE AVE, COLUSA $1,420.77 015-330-049-000 CRABTREE, OLEND DEE SR ET AL 1638 WILSON AVE, COLUSA $3,403.29 015-340-019-000 NG SIEGFRIED SOU FAN & CHANG WU MIAO 4.50 AC MOGK SUB NO 3 T16N R2W LOT 18 $6,172.78 015-340-031-000 NG SIEGFRIED SOU FAN & CHANG WU MIAO 8.50 AC MOGK SUB NO 3 T16N R2W LOT 11 $8,356.40 015-340-053-000 MCCALLISTER STEVEN DALE 1137 PARKER ST, COLUSA $6,548.12 016-210-024-000 SCHAEFER JAMES & APRIL 2199 ZUMWALT RD, WILLIAMS $15,425.55 016-310-007-000 MANZANO, TAURINO & CHRISTINA .18 AC POR SEC 11 T15N R3W $2,529.38 018-020-010-000 PETRAY, CECIL 70 AC SEC 6 T14N R5W $775.72 020-220-002-000 PAIZ JUAN M & FRANCO RAMONA VILLANUEVA 103 GARRY CT, ARBUCKLE, CA $2,475.58 021-190-021-000 WILSON, NELLIE & JOHN KIME 10 AC SEC 25 T13N R3W $330.52 030-120-038-000 NAZANINE, MOVASSAGHI N .45 AC CEN RCH UNIT B 3 LOT 546 $226.57 030-180-004-000 MOTA, JAVIER .21 AC CEN RCH UNIT B 1 LOT 68 $245.32 030-200-005-000 NAZANINE, MOVASSAGHI N .42 AC CEN RCH UNIT B 2 LOT 254 $217.10 030-230-007-000 HANDOLESCU, STEFAN ET AL .63 AC CEN RCH UNIT B 3 LOT 721 $624.47 030-320-032-000 NAZANINE, MOVASSAGHI N .30 AC CEN RCH UNIT B 2 LOT 398 $207.72 030-330-019-000 OROPEZA, MAYRA .45 AC CEN RCH UNIT B 2 LOT 293 $507.62 030-330-034-000 PATTERSON, WILLIAM E & RUTH E .30 AC CENTURY RCH UNIT B 4 LOT 781 $1,885.10 030-390-015-000 CAREY, STEPHEN WILLIAM .23 AC CEN RCH UNIT B 4 LOT 788 $203.76 030-410-005-000 NAZANINE, MOVASSAGHI N .36 AC CEN RCH UNIT B 3 LOT 679 $263.71 030-410-006-000 NAZANINE, MOVASSAGHI N .38 AC CEN RCH UNIT B 3 LOT 678 $226.57 030-420-022-000 NAZANINE, MOVASSAGHI N .41 AC CEN RCH UNIT B 3 LOT 677 $1,298.41 030-450-019-000 NAZANINE, MOVASSAGHI N .29 AC CEN RCH UNIT B 4 LOT 979 $1,917.83 030-510-016-000 HORDOS III BALTHAZAT ET AL .22 AC CEN RCH UNIT B 4 LOT 964 $165.95 030-510-031-000 CENTURY RANCH INC .32 AC CEN RCH UNIT B 4 LOT 916 $235.55

I certify or (declare), under penalty of perjury, that the foregoing is true and correct.

/s/ Daniel A Charter, Colusa County Tax Collector

Executed at Colusa, County of Colusa, California, on 05/07/2021

05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2021 – WPR #2021-0637