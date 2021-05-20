COLUSA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing June 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, CA, to consider the following:

Variance #21-01 – A proposed Resolution of the Planning Commission to adopt a CEQA Exemption and approve a Variance to the front yard setback, to allow the permitting of an existing 440 square foot enclosed metal garage. The project site is zoned Residential Single Family (R-1-6). The project site is located at 206 3rd Street in the Community of Arbuckle, identified as APN 020-075-004.

The Planning Commission will consider an exemption from CEQA pursuant to Title 14, Article 19 of the California Code of Regulations and Adopt a Categorical Exemption, because the project is considered exempt from CEQA pursuant to Section 15305(a) Minor Alteration to Land Use Limitations, because the project consists of a Variance to the side yard setbacks for accessory buildings.

Documentation and information regarding the project may be obtained at the Community Development Department, 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA (530) 458-0480. If you have questions or concerns regarding this matter, or would like to submit comments you may do so to the following: Secretary to the Planning Commission, 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA (530)458-0480, or by e-mail at kjohanns@countyofcolusa.org. Additional documentation is available for review in accordance with Agenda Scheduling Deadlines at the Office of the Clerk of the Board, 547 Market Street, Ste. 102, Colusa, CA (530)458-0508. All persons are invited to attend and be heard.

If you challenge the proposed project or environmental determination in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Dated: May 14, 2020

Attest: Greg Plucker, Secretary to the Planning Commission

/s/ Melissa Kitts, Deputy Clerk

05/20/2021 – WPR #2021-0636