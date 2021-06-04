Wednesday, June 9, 2021

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON THURSDAY

Already a digital subscriber? Click here to login.   -   Click here to purchase access for $1, for one week

HomeLegal/Public NoticePublic HearingColusa County Transportation Commission - Notice of Public Hearing

Classifieds & Legal Notices

Colusa County Transportation Commission – Notice of Public Hearing

Posted by Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Views: 7
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief

COLUSA COUNTY TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Transit Agency will conduct a Public Hearing June 22, 2021 at 3:05 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, CA, regarding the approval of the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget for the Colusa County Transit Agency Fund. 

All documentation is available for review in accordance with Agenda Scheduling Deadlines at the Office of the Clerk of the Board.  If you have questions or concerns regarding this matter, or would like to submit comments you may do so to the following:  Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 547 Market Street, Ste. 102, Colusa, CA (530)458-0509, or by e-mail at boardclerk@countyofcolusa.org.  All persons are invited to attend and be heard.

Dated:  June 1, 2021

/s/ Patricia Rodriguez, Deputy Clerk

06/03/2021 – WPR #2021-0697

More Public Notices

More Classifieds

More Local News

© Williams Pioneer Review