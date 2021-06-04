COLUSA COUNTY TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Transit Agency will conduct a Public Hearing June 22, 2021 at 3:05 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, CA, regarding the approval of the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget for the Colusa County Transit Agency Fund.

All documentation is available for review in accordance with Agenda Scheduling Deadlines at the Office of the Clerk of the Board. If you have questions or concerns regarding this matter, or would like to submit comments you may do so to the following: Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 547 Market Street, Ste. 102, Colusa, CA (530)458-0509, or by e-mail at boardclerk@countyofcolusa.org. All persons are invited to attend and be heard.

Dated: June 1, 2021

/s/ Patricia Rodriguez, Deputy Clerk

06/03/2021 – WPR #2021-0697