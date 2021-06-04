City of Williams – Public Nearing Notice

CITY OF WILLIAMS CITY COUNCIL

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Williams will hold a public hearing on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to consider the following:

California Housing Statutes Update of the Zoning Code

The Zoning Code consists of regulations that address land use and development within the City. The Zoning Code, regulations for the use of land in Williams, is proposed to be amended consistent with changes to State Housing Laws and to implement programs of the City’s General Plan and related Housing Element.

The proposed Zoning Code amendments may be viewed on-line at:

https://www.cityofwilliams.org/WILLIAMS_%20Zoning%20Code%20Amendments%20(Gary%20Price%20w_AMS%20Edits%20with%20cannabis%203-30-21).pdf

Copies of the amendment document may also be reviewed at City Hall, or at the Planning Department at 810 “E” Street, William, CA, during normal business hours. Any questions concerning this application should be referred to the Planning Department at the same address or by calling City Hall at (530) 473-5389. All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and present written and / or oral comments on the matter being considered or may also submit an e-mail to mstegall@cityofwilliams.org prior to the meeting. If you challenge these matters in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing(s) described in this notice, or in written correspondence submitted to the City Clerk at, or prior to, the public hearing(s).

The meeting will be held in the City Council Chamber of City Hall, 810 “E” Street, Williams. In compliance with the American with Disabilities Act, please notify City Hall 72 hours prior to the meeting to arrange for special needs – (530) 473-5389. This notice is published in accordance with California Government Code 65090.

