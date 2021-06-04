COLUSA COUNTY ZONING ADMINISTRATOR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

A hearing will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at the Community Development Department, 220 12th Street, Colusa, California. All interested persons are invited to submit comments in writing, or attend and be heard. Written comments should be filed with the Community Development Department.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the applicants as listed below have applied to the Colusa County Zoning Administrator for the designated projects at each respective location which require a minor use permit, minor variance, and/or environmental determination:

PD-3865, Minor Use Permit for Morning Star Farms (Lucinda Loudon) – The project consists of a Proposed Categorical Exemption and Minor Use Permit to operate a private campground of approximately 15 unimproved camp sites. The unimproved campsites are approximately 40 feet by 40 feet in size and arranged around an existing pond and oak tree grove. The camping area is approximately 5 acres in size and located on an approximately 120 acre parcel. No permanent facilities are proposed for the project. The property is zoned Forest Residential (F-R). The project site is located at 1910 Fouts Springs Road approximately 1.5 miles west of the Community of Stonyford, also identified as APN 010-040-071.

Dated this 28th day of May, 2021

Colusa County Community Development Department

/s/ Kent Johanns, Associate Planner

220 12th Street, Colusa, CA 95932, (530) 458-0480

06/03/2021 – WPR #2021-0688