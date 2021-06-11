COUNTY OF COLUSA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Board of Supervisors will conduct a Public Hearing on June 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. in the County Board of Supervisors Chambers at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, CA, 95932 to consider a proposed Resolution recommending to the Colusa County Board of Supervisors the adoption of a General Plan Amendment #21-01, Zoning Amendment #21-01 and CEQA Exemptions:

1.) Establish a General Plan land use of Commercial (C) and Zoning land use designation of Community Commercial (C-2) on 3.45 acres of property located at the southeast corner of Oak Street and Old Highway 99 West identified as 113 Old Highway 99 West in the community of Maxwell. There is currently no Assessor Parcel Number (APN) associated with this property.

2.) Amend the General Plan land use designation from Commercial (C) to Urban Residential (UR) and amend the Zoning land use designation from Highway Service Commercial (CH) to Residential Single Family (R-1-8) on five properties totaling 1.91 acres located between Theater Road and J Street approximately 700 feet west of Old Highway 99 West in the community of Williams, identified as Assessor Parcel Numbers (APNs) 016-250-008, 016-250-009, 016-250-010, 016-250-028, and 016-250-029.

3.) Amend the General Plan land use designation from to Urban Residential (UR) to Commercial (C) and amend the Zoning land use designation from Residential Single Family (R-1-8) to Exclusive Agriculture (E-A) on one property 0.44 acres in size located between Theater Road and J Street approximately 700 feet west of Old Highway 99 West in the community of Williams, identified as Assessor Parcel Numbers (APNs) 016-250-013.

4.) Adopting Exemptions from CEQA pursuant to Title 14, Article 5 of the California Code of Regulations Sections 15060(c)(2) because this project will not result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment, and 15061(b)(3) because there is no possibility that the project may have a significant effect on the environment.

Documentation and information regarding the project may be obtained at the Community Development Department, 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA (530) 458-0480. If you have questions or concerns regarding this matter, or would like to submit comments you may do so to the following: Secretary to the Planning Commission, 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA (530)458-0480, or by e-mail at kjohanns@countyofcolusa.org. Additional documentation is available for review in accordance with Agenda Scheduling Deadlines at the Office of the Clerk of the Board, 547 Market Street, Ste. 102, Colusa, CA (530)458-0508. All persons are invited to attend and be heard.

If you challenge the proposed project or environmental determination in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised a the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Dated: June 7, 2021

/s Melissa Kitts, Deputy Clerk

06/10/2021 • WPR #2021-0712