COUNTY OF COLUSA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS ALSO HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Colusa County Planning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing on August 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the County Board of Supervisors Chambers at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, CA, 95932 to consider a proposed Resolution recommending to the Colusa County Board of Supervisors adoption of CEQA Exemptions for a Zoning Amendment and a Resolution approving a Tentative Parcel Map PD-21-01 for Stacey Harrington resulting in the following actions:

1) Adoption of a Proposed Resolution of the Planning Commission recommending to the Board of Supervisors adoption of CEQA Exemptions and approval of a Zoning Amendment rezoning 6.2+/- acres from Exclusive Agriculture (E-A) to Airport (A-V). The project site is located at 1707 Lone Star Road, in the Williams area and is also identified as APN 018-080-016.

2) Adoption of a Proposed Resolution of the Planning Commission adopting CEQA Exemptions and approval of a Tentative Parcel Map dividing a 118.9+/- acres into three ifparcels (Parcel 1 – 47.5+/- acres, Parcel 2 – 65.2+/- acres, and Parcel 3 – 6.2+/- – acres) on property zoned Residential Exclusive Agriculture (E-A) and Airport (A-V). The project site is located at 1707 Lone Star Road, in the Williams area and is also identified as APN 018-080-016.

The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a duly noticed Public Hearing to consider this recommendation and approval/adoption at a later date.

Documentation and information regarding the project may be obtained at the Community Development Department, 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA (530) 458-0480. If you have questions or concerns regarding this matter, or would like to submit comments you may do so to the following: Secretary to the Planning Commission, 220 12th Street, Colusa, CA (530)458-0480, or by e-mail at kjohanns@countyofcolusa.org. Additional documentation is available for review in accordance with Agenda Scheduling Deadlines at the Office of the Clerk of the Board, 547 Market Street, Ste. 102, Colusa, CA (530)458-0508. All persons are invited to attend and be heard.

If you challenge the proposed project or environmental determination in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised a the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered at, or prior to, the public hearing.

Dated: July 19 2021

/s/ Melissa Kitts, Deputy Clerk

07/22/2021 – WPR #2021-0983