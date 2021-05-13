Colusa County Office of Education Notice of Proposed 2021-22 Budget

COLUSA COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021-22 Proposed Budget (Including Education Protection Account) for the Colusa County Office of Education and Colusa County Public School Districts shall be available for public inspection and for Public Hearing. Interested persons may inspect a copy of the proposed budget at the locations listed below.

Colusa County Office of Education (CCOE)

Web Address: www.ccoe.net Public Inspection Public Hearing Date: June 3, 2021 June 8, 2021 Time: 8:00 AM 4:00 PM Location: CCOE Business Office Large Conference Room Address 345 5th Street Colusa, CA 95932 Budget Information Ph: (530) 458-0350 345 5th Street Colusa, CA 95932 Teleconference Info: Ph: (669) 900-9128 Meeting ID: 834 3746 2800 Passcode: 015334 Colusa Unified School District (CUSD)

Web Address: www.colusa.k12.ca.us Public Inspection Public Hearing Date: June 18, 2021 June 21, 2021 Time: 8:00 AM 5:15 PM Location: Business Office District Office Board Rm. Address 745 10th Street Colusa, CA 95932 Budget Information Ph: (530) 458-7791 745 10th Street Colusa, CA 95932 Please call (530) 458-7791 for Teleconference Info. Maxwell Unified School District (MUSD)

Web Address: www.maxwell.k12.ca.us Public Inspection Public Hearing Date: June 18, 2021 June 12, 2021 Time: 4:30 PM 8:30 AM Location: Business Office MUSD Board Room Address 515 Oak Street Maxwell, CA 95955 Budget Information Ph: (530) 438-2052 x12142 515 Oak Street Maxwell, CA 95955 In-person meeting Pierce Joint Unified School District (PJUSD)

Web Address: www.pierce.k12.ca.us Public Inspection Public Hearing Date: June 14, 2021 June 17, 2021 Time: 8:00 AM 5:00 PM Location: PJUSD District Office PJUSD Technology Bldg. Address 540-A 6th Street Arbuckle, CA 95912 Budget Information Ph: (530) 476-2892 x13005 960-A Wildwood Rd Arbuckle, CA 95912 Teleconference Info: Ph. (513) 472-1006 PIN: 433180398# Williams Unified School District (WUSD)

Web Address: www.williamsusd.net Public Inspection Public Hearing Date: June 3, 2021 June 8, 2021 Time: 4:00 PM 5:30 PM Location: WUSD District Office College & Career Center Address 260 11th Street Williams, CA 95987 Budget Information Ph: (530) 473-2550 260 11th Street Williams, CA 95987 Teleconference Info Ph: (669) 900-6833 Meeting ID: 816 2197 2016 Password 614373

Any resident may appear before the County/District Board of Education and speak to the 2021-22 Proposed Budget (including Education Protection Account), or on any item therein.

EC 42103

05/13/2021 – WPR #2021-0623