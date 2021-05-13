Colusa County Office of Education Notice of Proposed 2021-22 Budget

COLUSA COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021-22 Proposed Budget (Including Education Protection Account) for the Colusa County Office of Education and Colusa County Public School Districts shall be available for public inspection and for Public Hearing. Interested persons may inspect a copy of the proposed budget at the locations listed below.
Colusa County Office of Education (CCOE)
Public Inspection
Public Hearing
Date:
June 3, 2021
June 8, 2021
Time:
8:00 AM
4:00 PM
Location:
CCOE Business Office
Large Conference Room
Address
345 5th Street Colusa, CA 95932
Budget Information Ph: (530) 458-0350
345 5th Street
Colusa, CA 95932
Teleconference Info: Ph: (669) 900-9128
Meeting ID: 834 3746 2800
Passcode: 015334
Colusa Unified School District (CUSD)
Public Inspection
Public Hearing
Date:
June 18, 2021
June 21, 2021
Time:
8:00 AM
5:15 PM
Location:
Business Office
District Office Board Rm.
Address
745 10th Street
Colusa, CA 95932
Budget Information Ph: (530) 458-7791
745 10th Street
Colusa, CA 95932
Please call (530) 458-7791 for Teleconference Info.
Maxwell Unified School District (MUSD)
Public Inspection
Public Hearing
Date:
June 18, 2021
June 12, 2021
Time:
4:30 PM
8:30 AM
Location:
Business Office
MUSD Board Room
Address
515 Oak Street
Maxwell, CA 95955
Budget Information
Ph: (530) 438-2052 x12142
515 Oak Street
Maxwell, CA 95955
In-person meeting
Pierce Joint Unified School District (PJUSD)
Public Inspection
Public Hearing
Date:
June 14, 2021
June 17, 2021
Time:
8:00 AM
5:00 PM
Location:
PJUSD District Office
PJUSD Technology Bldg.
Address
540-A 6th Street
Arbuckle, CA 95912
Budget Information Ph: (530) 476-2892 x13005
960-A Wildwood Rd
Arbuckle, CA 95912
Teleconference Info:
Ph. (513) 472-1006
PIN: 433180398#
Williams Unified School District (WUSD)
Public Inspection
Public Hearing
Date:
June 3, 2021
June 8, 2021
Time:
4:00 PM
5:30 PM
Location:
WUSD District Office
College & Career Center
Address
260 11th Street Williams, CA 95987
Budget Information
Ph: (530) 473-2550
260 11th Street
Williams, CA 95987
Teleconference Info
Ph: (669) 900-6833
Meeting ID: 816 2197 2016
Password 614373
Any resident may appear before the County/District Board of Education and speak to the 2021-22 Proposed Budget (including Education Protection Account), or on any item therein.
EC 42103
05/13/2021 – WPR #2021-0623