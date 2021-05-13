Thursday, May 13, 2021

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON THURSDAY

Already a digital subscriber? Click here to login.   -   Click here to purchase access for $1, for one week

HomeLegal/Public NoticePublic NoticeColusa County Office of Education Notice of Proposed 2021-22 Budget

Classifieds & Legal Notices

Colusa County Office of Education Notice of Proposed 2021-22 Budget

Posted by Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
Views: 1
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief

COLUSA COUNTY OFFICE OF EDUCATION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021-22 Proposed Budget (Including Education Protection Account) for the Colusa County Office of Education and Colusa County Public School Districts shall be available for public inspection and for Public Hearing. Interested persons may inspect a copy of the proposed budget at the locations listed below.

Colusa County Office of Education (CCOE)
Web Address: www.ccoe.net

 

Public Inspection

Public Hearing

Date:

June 3, 2021

June 8, 2021

Time:

8:00 AM

4:00 PM

Location:

CCOE Business Office

Large Conference Room

Address

345 5th Street Colusa, CA 95932

Budget Information Ph: (530) 458-0350

345 5th Street

Colusa, CA 95932

Teleconference Info: Ph: (669) 900-9128

Meeting ID: 834 3746 2800

Passcode: 015334

Colusa Unified School District (CUSD)
Web Address: www.colusa.k12.ca.us

 

Public Inspection

Public Hearing

Date:

June 18, 2021

June 21, 2021

Time:

8:00 AM

5:15 PM

Location:

Business Office

District Office Board Rm.

Address

745 10th Street

Colusa, CA 95932

Budget Information Ph: (530) 458-7791

745 10th Street

Colusa, CA 95932

Please call (530) 458-7791 for Teleconference Info.

Maxwell Unified School District (MUSD)
Web Address: www.maxwell.k12.ca.us

 

Public Inspection

Public Hearing

Date:

June 18, 2021

June 12, 2021

Time:

4:30 PM

8:30 AM

Location:

Business Office

MUSD Board Room

Address

515 Oak Street

Maxwell, CA 95955

Budget Information

Ph: (530) 438-2052 x12142

515 Oak Street

Maxwell, CA 95955

In-person meeting

Pierce Joint Unified School District (PJUSD)
Web Address: www.pierce.k12.ca.us

 

Public Inspection

Public Hearing

Date:

June 14, 2021

June 17, 2021

Time:

8:00 AM

5:00 PM

Location:

PJUSD District Office

PJUSD Technology Bldg.

Address

540-A 6th Street

Arbuckle, CA 95912

Budget Information Ph: (530) 476-2892 x13005

960-A Wildwood Rd

Arbuckle, CA 95912

Teleconference Info:

Ph. (513) 472-1006

PIN: 433180398#

Williams Unified School District (WUSD)
Web Address: www.williamsusd.net

 

Public Inspection

Public Hearing

Date:

June 3, 2021

June 8, 2021

Time:

4:00 PM

5:30 PM

Location:

WUSD District Office

College & Career Center

Address

260 11th Street Williams, CA 95987

Budget Information

Ph: (530) 473-2550

260 11th Street

Williams, CA 95987

Teleconference Info

Ph: (669) 900-6833

Meeting ID: 816 2197 2016

Password 614373

 

Any resident may appear before the County/District Board of Education and speak to the 2021-22 Proposed Budget (including Education Protection Account), or on any item therein.

EC 42103

05/13/2021 – WPR #2021-0623

 

More Public Notices

More Classifieds

More Local News

© Williams Pioneer Review