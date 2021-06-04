WILLIAMS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT

(Education Code §5092)

The Board of Education of the Williams Unified School District announces that the resignation of Trustee Silvia Vaca from the District’s Board of Education effective on April 16, 2021 created one vacant position on the District’s Board of Education.

The Board of Trustees voted at a Special Meeting held on May 26, 2021 to make a provisional appointment of Heather Covarrubias to fill this vacancy. Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the Office of the Colusa County Superintendent of Schools within 30 days of the date of the provisional appointment, it shall become an effective appointment.

Board of Trustees of the Williams Unified School District

/s/ Bill Cornelius, Board Secretary

Dated: May 27, 2021

06/03/2021 – WPR# 2021-0687