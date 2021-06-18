COLUSA COUNTY WATER DISTRICT

NOTICE OF FILING OF REPORT OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENTS AND NOTICE OF HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a written report of delinquent contract conversion assessments has been prepared and filed with the undersigned. The Board of Directors of COLUSA COUNTY WATER DISTRICT has elected to have the delinquencies collected on the county tax roll.

On Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the District Office in Arbuckle, California, the Board will conduct a hearing to hear and consider all objections or protests, if any, to the report referred to in this Notice. A copy of the report may be obtained from the District Office either in person or by calling (530) 476-2669 during business hours. A copy of the Notice has been mailed to each person to whom any parcels of real property described in the report of delinquent contract converison assessments is assessed as those names are shown on the last equalized assessment roll.

This Notice is given in accordance with California Water Code Section 31032.2.

Dated: June 11, 2021

/s/ Shelly Murphy, Secretary

06/17, 06/24, 07/01/2021 – WPR# 2021-0727