PUBLIC NOTICE FOR PROPOSED

WATER TRANSFER BY LC DENNIS CO.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that LC DENNIS CO. proposes the following short-term transfer that may result in the transfer of more than 20% of the District’s Central Valley Project water supply during 2021, as follows:

1. Up to 225 acre feet to Davis Water District,

Contact: Jamie Traynham, Assistant Secretary,

6505 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, CA 95912

The Members of LC DENNIS CO. have determined that during the 2021 irrigation season the District has surplus supplies of water entitlement that may be transferred for use outside of the District without affecting the availability of water supplies to meet needs within the District during the period of the water transfer. Davis Water District is a Central Valley Project water service contractor within the watershed of origin as those terms are utilized under California law, in accordance with the provisions of the Central Valley Project Improvement Act (section 3405(a)(1)(M).

Any written comments on this water transfer proposal should be submitted no later than August 15, 2021, to LC DENNIS CO as follows: Contact Logan Dennis, 1 Comet Lane, Maxwell, CA 95955; (530) 438-2317.

07/15, 07/22/2021 – WPR #2021-0818