PUBLIC NOTICE FOR PROPOSED

WATER TRANSFER BY EASTSIDE MUTUAL WATER COMPANY

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that EASTSIDE MUTUAL WATER COMPANY proposes the following short-term transfer that may result in the transfer of more than 20% of the District’s Central Valley Project water supply during 2021, as follows:

1. Up to 250 acre feet to Kanawha Water District,

Contact: Mike Alves, General Manager

360 Co. Road G, Willows, CA 95988

The Members of EASTSIDE MUTUAL WATER COMPANY have determined that during the 2021 irrigation season the District has surplus supplies of water entitlement that may be transferred for use outside of the District without affecting the availability of water supplies to meet needs within the District during the period of the water transfer. Kanawha Water District is a Central Valley Project water service contractor within the watershed of origin as those terms are utilized under California law, in accordance with the provisions of the Central Valley Project Improvement Act (section 3405(a)(1)(M).

Any written comments on this water transfer proposal should be submitted no later than August 15, 2021, to EASTSIDE MUTUAL WATER COMPANY as follows: Contact Perry Charter, 6505 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, CA 95912; (530) 476-3137.

07/15, 07/22/2021 – WPR #2021-0817