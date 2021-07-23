Sunday, July 25, 2021

Sycamore Mutual Water Company – Notice of Public Hearing

By Lloyd Green Jr, Editor
SYCAMORE MUTUAL WATER COMPANY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Sycamore Mutual Water Company has drafted an update to its Agricultural Water Management Plan (Plan) as required by the Reclamation Reform Act of 1982 (RRA) and the Central Valley Project Improvement Act of 1992 (CVPIA). The Company will hold a public hearing to consider adoption of the Plan on August 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM. The hearing will be held at Sycamore Mutual Water Company office, located at 7681 Sycamore Slough Road, Colusa County, California. The updated plan is available for review electronically by requesting a copy from Angela Bezzone at bezzone@mbkegineers.com.
07/22, 07/29/2021 – WPR #2021-0986
