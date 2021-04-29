Friday, April 30, 2021

NEWSPAPER PUBLISHED WEEKLY ON THURSDAY

Already a digital subscriber? Click here to login.   -   Click here to purchase access for $1, for one week

en English
en Englishes Spanish

Chamber of Commerce hosts Cinco de Mayo mixer

By Susan Meeker

The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Cinco de Mayo themed mixer at the Business and Visitor’s Center on April 22, 2021. Chamber members greeted local business owners and government officials with Mexian food and beverages. The event, held after business hours, was the first Chamber gathering in over one year, after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most gatherings. The mixer had about 25 attendees, who mixed business with pleasure at an event designed for networking, building camaraderie, and boosting Chamber membership.

 

24
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Community Event or Brief
Submit Sports Scores
Listen to our Podcasts

More News

Local Government

Public & Legal Notices

430 Market Street, Suite G
Colusa, CA 95932
Phone: (530) 458-4141
Text: (530) 270-7781

2020 © Copyright - Williams Pioneer Review