Chamber of Commerce hosts Cinco de Mayo mixer

The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Cinco de Mayo themed mixer at the Business and Visitor’s Center on April 22, 2021. Chamber members greeted local business owners and government officials with Mexian food and beverages. The event, held after business hours, was the first Chamber gathering in over one year, after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most gatherings. The mixer had about 25 attendees, who mixed business with pleasure at an event designed for networking, building camaraderie, and boosting Chamber membership.