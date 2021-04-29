Maxwell Rodeo a go in 2021

The Maxwell Rodeo will go on as planned this year, and organizers expect the daylong events to be memorable.

Although 2020 should have been the 90th rodeo, making it the longest continuously held community event in Colusa County, the festivities, like everything else in the state, were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, organizers said they plan to make up for the loss on May 15 with this year’s theme “90 years of bull, steers, and rodeo cheers” as if 2020 never happened.

The event features all the typical high school rodeo events like steer, cow, and sheep riding, barrel racing, and boot races. The Maxwell Rodeo also includes one of the best parades in the region, a big car show, and a frog jump derby. The Maxwell Rodeo is entirely free and has no general admission for any event.

The only difference from previous rodeos is the elimination this year of the big chuckwagon lunch, officials said. Instead of the chuckwagon, a number of food trucks will be available so people can order food at their leisure without congregating, said Superintendent Summer Shadley.

The district has asked all people attending the rodeo and events to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing face covering when not participating directly in rodeo events.

Although the CDC issued new masking guidance on Tuesday for outdoor events for fully-vaccinated people, the CDC said masks should still be worn for large outdoor gatherings, such as parades and sporting events, even though studies indicate that coronavirus spread outside appears very low.

The school district has also asked people to maintain a safe distance from other people outside their own households.

The 2021 Maxwell Rodeo Queen is Kenzie Wilson.

Kenzie, a Maxwell High School senior, is the daughter of Kellie Willson and Robert Burt, of Stonyford.

Kenzie has helped organize the rodeo in a leadership capacity, and serves on the stock committee.

In addition to reigning over the 90th Maxwell Rodeo as queen, she will assist with rodeo events and whatever else is needed to make the 2021 event a success.

Maxwell Rodeo Chairman is Shane Danley.

Shane is the son of Alana Danley and grandson of Alan and Lee Andrea Danley. The Maxwell High School junior serves on the grounds committee.

“I am happy that we are able to bring the rodeo back to the community this year,” Shane said. “I am proud how everyone works together to make sure this tradition carries on.”

The 2021 Maxwell Rodeo Princesses are Madison Pearson and Paige Vierra.

Madison, a junior, is the daughter of Kristie and Ben Pearson. She serves on the Frog Jump Derby Committee.

Paige, a junior, is the daughter of Addie and Danny Vierra, and helps put on the 5k Bull run.

Rodeo events are open to Maxwell students and residents and are open until 4 PM on Friday, with no exceptions for late entries. There will also be no alternates, so the district asks for no delays in entering for the events.

Parade entries will be accepted until 10 AM on May 14, although latecomers are welcome the day of the parade.

For more information about the rodeo and entry forms, contact the district office, (530) 438-2291. For parade information, contact Kyle Miller (530) 601-6588 or Rhonda Sousa at (530) 438-2291.