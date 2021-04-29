The 78th annual Stonyford Rodeo gets underway Friday and runs through Sunday, May 2.

Friday’s event includes the Stonyford Rodeo Queen contest, barrel racing and more.

Breakfast will be available from 7-10 AM on Saturday and Sunday at the Stonyford Fire Hall.

Germaine Burrows, a long-time resident of Stonyford, has been selected to preside over the 2021 Stonyford Rodeo Parade as Grand Marshal. The parade kicks off Saturday at 10 AM in downtown Stonyford, with the grand entry and pro rodeo events getting underway at the rodeo grounds at 1 PM.

Attendees at the 78th annual Stonyford Rodeo this weekend are invited to check out the new shed-like structure that replaces the old raffle (snow cone) booth. The Stony Creek Horsemen’s Association purchased the drop-in place structure for the 2021 rodeo. Over the years, the raffle has grown in popularity and has become an important source of revenue for the Stonyford Rodeo. Raffles will be held Saturday and Sunday. You don’t have to be present to win.

Tickets are available at the rodeo gate on Saturday for $15 for adults and $7 for children, ages 7-12. Tickets for Sunday’s amateur events can be purchased at the rodeo gate for $5 for persons aged 13 and older; children 12 and younger are free.