On Tuesday, May 4, the Maxwell Legion Hall Post 218 received a donation of a sound system with speakers, a 10×10 pop-up tent, two ceremonial flags and more from the Alfred J. Foster Legion Post 34 from Willows. After 100 years in service, the Willows Legion Post 34 had recently been abolished with no incoming membership. Pictured (L-to-R): Ron Azevedo, Commander Maxwell Legion Post 218, and Willows Legion Post 34 representatives Commander Jon Hayes and Dan Gupton.