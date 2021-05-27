LC – Animal Control Donation

Keller Williams, a real estate agency, hosts its annual RED Day during the month of May. Its agents are encouraged to step away from their business duties and look for philanthropic efforts in their community. Colleen Wrysinski and fellow KW agents collect a number of donations, and monetary contributions from clients, and community members to benefit ResQpaws in Yuba City, and the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter in Colusa. On Tuesday, the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter received a number of supplies including pet food, cat litter, and more as a result of their efforts. In addition to donations, they collected $400 in cash and gift cards, and Wrysinski cash matched the donation. Pictured (L-to-R) Animal Control Officer, Jenna Lambgino; Chief Animal Control Officer, Courtney Elliott; Keller Williams realtor, Colleen Wrysinski; and Animal Control Officer, Pam DaGrossa.