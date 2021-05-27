Colusa Unified looks within for new leader

The Colusa Unified School District Board of Trustees didn’t go far to seat their next superintendent of schools.

The school board on Thursday announced they have selected Rebecca Changus to head Colusa schools, pending final approval of her contract on June 21.

“The Board of Trustees feels Ms. Changus’ experience and dedication to the district will make her the ideal leader and liaison to bridge gaps between the district office and school sites,” the board stated in a press release.

Changus, who lives in Arbuckle, has been employed by the school district for 17 years, serving first as a teacher and then principal at Burchfield Primary School. She is currently serving as Colusa High School’s interim principal, a job she will turn over to Principal Ryan Vercruysse on July 1, when she takes the helm of the district.

Changus said Friday she is honored to serve the community of Colusa in this new role.

“My heart has been with Colusa Unified School District since my first day joining the district,” Changus said. “The beauty of our small community and district is the ability to stay connected and engaged with our students. Students are the focus and priority. I will extend the highest level of dedication to our students, staff, and community.”

Changus will replace Jeff Turner, whose last day of work is June 18. Turner was one of five candidates selected by a Santa Barbara-based executive services search firm for the position, but served just nine months during the year of COVID-19. He signed a resignation agreement with the district in April.