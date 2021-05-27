You’ve Been Flocked (05/27/2021)

The Bookworm volunteer Mary Beth Massa was sent a flock of ducks for a very good cause. Colusa County Library Director Stacey Costello sent the flock her way to announce The Bookworm, located at 440 Market St., will be open for business during Founder’s Day, on Saturday, June 19, in downtown Colusa. The beloved bookstore is a project of Friends of the Colusa County Library, a non-profit group that raises money to provide new books to the county library system. To send a flock of geese or waterfowl to a residence or business (City of Colusa only) call 458-4141 or text (530) 701-0923. Tax deductible donations can be made payable to CFCC. Founder’s Day is a joint effort of multiple non-profit groups to bring a fun, new, exciting annual event to downtown Colusa.

Colusa County Administrative Office Wendy Tyler (center left) and Clerks to the Board of Supervisors Melissa Kitts, left, Patricia Rodriguez, and Ann Nordyke were flocked with ducks and a single goose at Colusa County’s historic courthouse on Tuesday, compliments of Pioneer Review Publisher Lloyd Greed with a donation to the Community Fund of Colusa County. “You’ve Been Flocked” and “You’ve Been Goosed” is a fundraiser for the inaugural Founder’s Day Festival to be held on June 19. The event will include an antique tractor show, tractor parade, vendors, cornhole, children’s activities, a historic photography exhibit, along with guided and self-guided tours of Colusa’s historic buildings. The Colusa County Courthouse was built in 1861 and is the oldest courthouse still in use in Northern California. It was dedicated as California Historic Landmark No. 890 on July 4, 1976. To send a flock of geese or ducks for a good cause, call the Pioneer Review at 458-4141.