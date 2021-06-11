Youth projects awarded at Expo

With the Colusa County Fair canceled for a second year, 4-H members had a unique opportunity last week to show off their crafting, baking, and photography talents.

Dozens of exhibits were on display at a private exhibition held June 4-5 at the Maxwell American Legion Hall, to replace the missed opportunity typically provided each June by the 44th District Agriculture Association.

Colusa County’s 4-H programs were hit hard the past 15 months, with COVID-19 restrictions interrupting project meetings and special events, said exhibition organizer Cheri Azevedo.

The Colusa County Fairground canceled all in-person events, and only recently decided to allow the Jr. Livestock Auction and Destruction Derby to be held in 2021.

“The 4-H organization was not given the green light to host the event, so I took it on,” Azevedo said. ‘We had a great turn out, with over 100 entries. Seeing the smiling kids’ faces was enough for me to call this a huge success.”

Volunteers from throughout Colusa County and out-of-county judges were treated to several baked good options, including snickerdoodle cookies, three-chip chocolate chip cookies and rosemary artisan bread.

“I enjoyed being able to help judge,” said Melissa Davis. “The orange-cranberry scones were delicious.”

Project makers were able to compete for first, second and third place ribbons within their divisions. A best of division plaque was awarded to the project with the highest point tally. The People’s Choice Award was given to Owen Girard with his handcrafted cake stand from the wood working category.

“I did table decorating and cake decorating,” said Addi Rockey, of Maxwell. “This (was) so much fun.”

The 4-H exposition was open to the public for two full days, and patrons were happy to see the kids’ projects on display. Doris Pearson, of Maxwell, said, “This is a great experience for the kids.”

DIVISION WINNERS

FFA Floral – Beginning: Makayla Pitzner; Intermediate: Noemi Sanchez; Advanced: Kenzie Wilson

Photography – Beginning: Kylie Delepierra; Intermediate: Bianca Minutti; Advanced: Alexie Josue.

Cake Decorating: Aaron Lewis

Fly Tying: CJ Roland

Mini Gardens: Kendall Mulqueeny

Wood Working – Intermediate: Eli Girard; Advanced: Owen Girard

Home Furnishings: Chase Friel

Baking – Advanced: Owen Girard; Intermediate: Quinn Stephens

Junior: Kendall Mulqueeny

Baked Breads: Quinn Stephens

Arts & Crafts – 5-7 Division: Jayden Roach; 8-10 Division: Elizabeth Dawley; 11-12 Division: Chase Friel; 13+ Division: Bianca Minutti.