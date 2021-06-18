Youth back in arena for livestock auction 

Hundreds of Colusa County youth in 4-H and FFA converged onto the fairgrounds last week for events that have historically been a big part of the Colusa County Fair experience.

While the 2021 “Barn in the USA” exposition wasn’t everything residents had hoped for, youth that showed and sold animals over the course of five days found the experience far more satisfying than the virtual livestock show and sale held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auction got underway at its usual time at the TK Marshall Pavilion, with professional auctioneer Jake Parnell back at the microphone.

“It’s great to be back in person,” Parnell said. “Hopefully, all the COVID stuff has come to an end.”

Youth in FFA and 4-H dominated the arena on Saturday, after showing their animals over the course of the week.

Macie Moriconi, 10, raised a 1,206 pound Charolais-Angus steer for market as a member of the Colusa 4-H.

Her first experience in 4-H was the 2020 virtual auction last year.

“It’s fun and a lot easier in person,” said Moriconi, who garnered fourth place in showmanship and second place in market in 2021.

Moriconi said she hopes to have a normal Colusa County Fair experience next year, and plans to use the money she made from the sale of her steer this year to finance next year’s project.

The Colusa 4-H group did well in the arena this year. Charlie Faris earned the 4-H Supreme Champion title with his market steer. Nate Garofalo had the 4-H Champion market hog.

Colusa 4-H member Kendall Marengo, 11, showed the only Stegall Cattle Co. steer, winning first in her market class with 1,345 pound Stud Muffin Beef Cake, and competed against Faris’ steer.

Preston Marquez showed a smaller 902-pound American Aberdeen steer named Jamal, taking first in market.

Like the other second year 4-H members who cut their teeth in a virtual auction, being on the Colusa County fairgrounds for an in-person event was a great new experience.

Other youths were equally excited with the event.

Maxwell 4-H’s Tanner Vierra had the Reserve Supreme Champion Market Goat; Lucas Bowen had the 4-H Reserve Champion market goat; Robert Shadley had the 4-H Reserve Champion market lamb; and Payton Hartill had the Reserve Supreme Champion market steer.

Arbuckle 4-H also had a good week.

Reed LaGrande had the Reserve Supreme Champion market lamb; Jamison Porter had the Reserve Supreme Champion meat bird pen; Rylie Delepierre had the Supreme Champion pen of fryers (rabbits); Jenna Godinez had the Reserve Supreme Champion pen of fryers; and Jordan McPeek had the Reserve Champion meat bird pen.

McPeek, 13, also showed a pair of breeding goats (named Snickers and Cod) but was looking to rake in about $200 from the meat chickens to finally earn enough to purchase specially engineered lenses.

“I really want to get my color blind glasses so I can finally see what everyone else sees,” said McPeek, 13. “I want to see what I’ve been missing.”

High School FFA students from Colusa County schools also did well at the livestock show and sale.

Maxwell High School’s Morgan Dennis had the FFA Supreme Champion market goat; Paige Vierra had the Reserve Supreme market hog; and Bailee Haywood had the FFA Champion market steer.

Colusa FFA’s Justin Lee had the Supreme Champion market hog; Julius Cervantes had the Supreme Champion market turkey; and Wyatt Nobles had the FFA Reserve Supreme Champion market turkey.

Arbuckle FFA’s Kathryn Williams had the Supreme Champion market hog; Emily Turner had the FFA Reserve Champion market lamb; Shelby Nissen had the Reserve Champion market steer; Ketih Grimmer had the FFA Supreme Champion market bird pen; Ellen Carlsen had the Reserve Champion market bird pen; and Valentino Serafina had the FFA Champion pen of fryers. υ