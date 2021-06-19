COUNTY OF COLUSA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Colusa County is requesting bids from licensed contractors for the Reroof of the Colusa County Maintenance Shop, located at 133 Market St., Colusa, CA, as more specifically detailed in the Scope of Work section of the Request for Bids (RFB). There is a mandatory pre-bid walkthrough scheduled at the site on June 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Bids must be received at the County Board Clerk’s Office, 547 Market St., Suite 102 Colusa, California 95932 no later than 2:00 p.m. on July 8, 2021.

The bid must be made on the bid forms furnished by the County. The RFB and Bid forms are available on the County website at www.countyofcolusa.org in the Bids & RFP’s section.

Each bid shall be enclosed and submitted in a sealed envelope, bearing the project name, the bidder’s name, contractor’s license type and number, and expiration date.

The County of Colusa reserves the right to reject any bids.

Date: June 11, 2021

/s/ Melissa Kitts, Deputy

06/17, 06/24/2021 – WPR #2021-0725