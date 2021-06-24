Williams recognizes CCOE employees

The Williams City Council recognized two individuals who managed to organize a successful Healing California event with less than 30 days notice.

Mayor Roberto Mendoza presented certificates of appreciation on behalf of the council to Alejandra Lopez, prevention services supervisor at the Colusa County Office of Education, and Estefania Guillen Aceves, prevention services coordinator, for their efforts to secure services for Williams residents who otherwise would not have access to dental or vision care.

“These two ladies deserve this certificate,” said Mendoza, who added that the work of individuals to serve the public often goes unrecognized.

Lopez and Aceves were recognized during the council’s regular meeting on June 16 for organizing the Healing California event, which provided dental, medical, and vision care at the CCOE Education Village, May 15-16.

In total, 24 individuals were treated at no cost for dental services and 24 were seen for vision services.

City officials estimated the cost for the services provided to the community was about $18,000.

Lopez thanked Healing California for coming to Colusa County and Councilman Don Parson for volunteering at the event.

The volunteer dentist and optometrist came from Northern California, but were not local.

Lopez said CCOE is organizing another Healing California event Nov. 20-21.

Healing California is a non-profit organization that accepts donations and grants to provide no-cost services in largely rural communities.

About 64 percent of their patients are veterans; 35 percent are uninsured individuals, according to their 2019 financial report. ■