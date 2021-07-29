Stonyford Museum in need of financial help

While state grants can be a valuable source for getting a community asset started, it takes the entire community to keep them going.

That is true for the Stonyford Museum, which houses a massive amount of Colusa County history, artfully arranged in a tiny historical building.

The museum, located in the western foothills of Colusa County, was created in 2011 with funding from a California state grant, which a non-profit organization used to give purpose to the Old Town Hall after the large, modern Stonyford Community Hall was built, Museum officials said.

The Town Hall was a small, one story, one room structure built in 1899, with a small stage at its far end. Exhibits include Native American, pioneer, forestry, military, and plenty of local history on the families that settled in the original mining communities in Colusa and Glenn counties. The museum expanded its educational experiences in January 2021 by adding a Youth Club for all ages, said Roy Stewart, a longtime volunteer and spokesman for Stonyford Museum.

Stewart, in a press release, said the organization has survived financially the past 10 years entirely on donations and memberships, but when capital improvements are needed, the organization needs more people to step up.

“Currently, we need to replace the air conditioner, which will cost $5,000,” Stewart said. “We are asking our community and anyone else in the broader area to consider supporting us through donations or membership in the museum.”

Annual membership is $15 for individuals, $25 for a family, $75 for a sponsor, $125 for a patron. A lifetime membership is $250. All donations and membership monies are tax deductible.

“We are thankful for all the support we have received over the years,” Stewart added. “Without the generous support of like minded community members we would not be able to continue to provide historical and cultural experiences throughout the year.“

Donations can be sent to the Stonyford Community Hall for Stonyford Museum, P.O. Box 11, Stonyford, CA 95979.

Stewart said all contributions, either through membership or donation, will also make a difference in allowing the non-profit to continue to provide the community with quality programs.

For more information on the museum, please go to www.stonyfordca.org/Stonyford_Museum. ■