Taco competition, music festival to be held

The City of Colusa will host the third festival in a string of events on Saturday that officials hope will officially cement the city’s status as a new “tourist destination.”

The inaugural Colusa Taco Festival is intended to be a free, family-friendly event that will be held from 4-9 PM on Main Street, between 7th and 9th Streets, where both the Country in Colusa and Watermelon Festival were held, officials said.

The event is co-hosted with Spanish radio station 101.7 “La GranX” with DJ “La Llanero” as the master of ceremonies.

The festival also features DJ Angelo Melodic, who will spin music in both English and Spanish. Los Grandes de Tijuana will be performing on the Main Stage, and playing live right after the taco competition.

Economic Director Kristy Levings said Saturday’s festival will feature a Taco Throwdown, which had originally been planned for July 17.

“We ended up having to move it because we got a really phenomenal opportunity to enhance our entertainment value, so we are so excited,” Levings said.

A Sangria Bar and Beer Garden are part of the adult festivities. A number of food trucks are expected, and visitors are encouraged to look for the “Hot Sauce Saloon,” if they dare, which will be a special tasting room at a secret location inside the Levee Park area festival.

“But fair warning, it contains some of the hottest sauces in Colusa,” Levings said.

Chihuahua races (4 PM), Pinata Forest, and Kids Zone round out the festival for the younger crowd.

The Taco Throwdown is a competition featuring Mexican food fan favorites like Restaurant on the Range and Las Reinas. Sav-Mor and others are also expected to throw their tacos in the competition for a chance to win the $1,000 prize.

The cooking competition will be judged blindly by a panel of judges.

“I don’t envy the judges,” she said.

Like the country music and watermelon festival, the City funded the Taco Festival with donations to a special Tourism Fund.

“I’m so excited for all of our events,” said Councilman Daniel Vaca, in a press release. “They keep building on one another and we get more people here discovering how great Colusa really is.”

For more information, visit ColusaTaco.com ■