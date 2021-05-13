It is with great sadness that the family of Daryl Brooks Scofield announces his passing on May 3, 2021.

At 73 years old, Daryl was preceded in death by his father Byron Reiff Scofield and mother Muriel Jane Scofield. Born in Woodland on October 6, 1947, he remained around Yolo and Colusa counties his entire life.

Enjoying farming and an outdoor lifestyle loving to fish and hunt local game. Starting school in John’s School District and finishing at Pierce in 1965. He soon then married Christy Kalfsbeek and had 2 children Barton and Derek Scofield spouses Diane and May Scofield.

Remarrying Patricia Arcand and helping raise her two boys Darrin and Nathan Williams. He loved watching and playing sports playing baseball and softball for town teams.

He leaves behind three grandchildren: Daniel, Addison, and Dustin Scofield; and three great-grandchildren: Scarlett, Addiaha, and Sterling Scofield.

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 PM on Saturday, May 22, at Arbuckle Fire Hall, 506 Lucas St, in Arbuckle.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Arbuckle Fire Department, PO Box 727, Arbuckle, CA 95912; or the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, PO Box 784, Arbuckle, CA 95912. ■

05/13/2021 • WPR #2021-0622