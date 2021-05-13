Amador Castañon Munñoz

Amador Castañon Muñoz was born on April 30, 1945 to Lucas and Juanita Muñoz in Colusa, CA., one of eleven children. After graduating from Colusa High School, he was drafted and served in the Blackhorse 11th Calvary Unit in Vietnam 1966-1967. He was an honored member of the First Platoon answering to the nickname Ammo with a “can do” smile.

Ammo’s military service was distinguished in all aspects as an individual, a leader, and a team member which significantly contributed to the Platoon being recognized as the best in B Troop, within the 1st SQDN and 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment during Ammo’s time in Vietnam. In Junction City the largest combined operation at the time, the Platoon was the point of the sword, the lead for whole army commitment. Ammo’s gallant individual and leadership examples in that operation and all times in combat of which the Platoon had the most contacts than any other units in the Regiment, he always inspired his team and the rest of the Platoon such that the teams overall service was Nationally and Army honored by the unit, earning the Presidential Unit Citation for units exhibiting extraordinary heroism in action against an armed enemy, the Republic of Vietnam Unit Citation with Palm for recognition of deeds of Valor and heroic conduct, and the Meritorious Unit Commendation for meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service in combat. He also individually received the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star with “V” device denoting recognition of individual heroism, the fourth highest military decoration for “Valor”. Ammo’s time in service also earned him the Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Amador attended Humboldt State and earned a master’s degree in Psychology. He married Diana Baker in 1973. They had 2 children Amador L. Muñoz and Angela Muñoz. He became the Director of Day Treatment at Humboldt County Mental Health. He loved spending time with family and friends, camping, fishing, hunting, playing poker, sport pools, and the Raiders. One of his favorite things to do was going to have coffee at Redwood Meat. He enjoyed driving his 66’ Ford Bronco around town and getting the never-ending question if he wanted to sell it. He always made time for everyone and made you feel special.

Amador left this world peacefully at home on April 2, 2021. He leaves behind his wife Diana, son Amador and wife Desire, daughter Angela; grandchildren Jordan, Niko, and Bella Muñoz; brothers Victor and Louie Muñoz; sisters Laura Muñoz-Velazquez and husband Felipe, Gloria Madrigal, Marylou O’Hearn, and Joanna Castro. He had 3 godchildren; Christina DeRungs, Adrian, and RicardoVelazquez; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Also, many people called him Tío, Papá Ammo, and friend. We feel so privileged to have had him in our lives.

A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

05/13/2021 • WPR #2021-0621