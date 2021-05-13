Fred L. Brace, 76, passed away after a long illness at his home in Arbuckle, CA.Fred was born in Rideout Memorial Hospital, in Marysville, CA on November 3, 1944, to Alvin Brace and Ruby Brace. He grew up in Arbuckle, attending Arbuckle schools and graduating from Pierce High School, Class of 1962. After High School, he served his country in the Army in Vietnam. A very pro-USA man! He worked as a Truck Driver for the last 40 years. At one time owning “Fred Brace’s Trucking”.

Fred was very lovable and very kindhearted. He will be dearly missed by his family.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Brace of Arbuckle; son Jim Gabel (Sondra) of Vacaville; son Doug Brace (Michele) of Fletcher, NC; daughter Lisa Smith of St. Augustine, FL; grandchildren Brice, Zaida, and Taylor whom he adored. Brother Bob Brace (Carrol) Elko, NV, Pauline Thompson of Modesto; Margaret Murray (Bill) of Woodland and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Alvin Brace and his mother and step-father Ruby and Ernest Bressler. Also preceding him in death was his sister Catherine Straub.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations into your favorite slot machine at Colusa Casino as this was his favorite form of relaxation.

A graveside service will be held at the Sacramento Valley VA Cemetery on May 20, 2021, at 11:30 A.M.

05/13/2021 • WPR #2021-0620