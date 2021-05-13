B. Joanne Ferraiuolo, 86, died May 6, 2021. She was born Dec. 6, 1934, in Kansas City Missouri to Minnie and Perry Bledsoe.

She graduated high school in Oroville, CA. She earned her AA degree at Yuba College where she met her true love, Frank Ferraiuolo. They were married June 19, 1955, and settled in Colusa, CA where she worked as a preschool teacher and raised their 3 sons.

Frank and Joanne loved to travel and visited every state in the Union and Canada. Joanne was one of the founders of Stagehands and was heavily involved in the First Presbyterian Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband Frank. She is survived by her three sons, Mike, Dave (Jolynn), and Jeff (Shelly). Five grandchildren; Nick Ferraiuolo, Stephanie DeLise, Cassie Ferraiuolo, Alyssa Ferraiuolo, and Andrew Ferraiuolo. Two step-grandchildren, Ryan Mead, Taylor Peay, and four great-grandchildren.

Her graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, May 13, at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 1741 Wescott Rd. in Colusa.

