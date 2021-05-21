Ellen Mable Humble, age 100, died March 15, 2021 in Lilburn, Georgia. She was born Dec. 15, 1920 in San Francisco to Anna Eakle Strawn and Wilson Strawn.

She grew up in Corning, Yreka, and Williams and earned her AA degree in Business at Yuba College. During WWII, Ellen joined the California Guard and later the Regular Army WACs. She served at Wright-Patterson Airfield, Ft. Leonard Wood, and the Pentagon. She remained in the army until she met her husband, Bart Humble, while stationed in the Panama Canal Zone. Ellen achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class, and upon separation, served at the rank of 2nd Lieutenant as a reservist, until 1954.

Bart Humble was career army, and the family lived in Japan, Germany, Holland, Oklahoma, and Georgia. Ellen retired from the US Civil Service and at the age of 67, earned her BA degree in History. She moved back to Williams and later Colusa, where she was active in the community with Meals on Wheels, Cemetery documentation, and other endeavors.

Ellen had a passion for genealogy and travel. She often combined the two, traveling for research to several states and to Europe. She never tired of traveling with tour groups to locales such as Russia, South America, and Asia.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Bart. She is survived by her son Bart, two grandchildren; Emily Humble and Amy Humble Lanier, and four great grandchildren; Cora Lanier, Cadha Lanier, Audrey Lanier, and Autumn Lanier.

Her graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, May 26, at the Williams Cemetery, 2438 Zumwalt Rd., Williams, CA.

Donations may be made to the Sacramento Valley Museum, 1491 E Street, Williams, CA 95987, or to a charity of your choice.

05/20/2021 • WPR #2021-0629