Lewis (Louie) A. Berlin

After a battle with Sarcoma Cancer, Louie passed away, on May 22, 2021, at his home in Maxwell, with family by his side. He was 68.

Louie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandy, Son Greg Berlin (Tava) and grandson Nyley of Woodland, daughter Kristy (Dan) Spratford, grandkids Emily Ann and Mattew Leach, Jacob and Tyler Spratford all from Artois, Tracy (Gabriel) Rocha of Maxwell, Justin Spencer (Janis) of Chico, brothers Jim (Linda) Berlin of Washington, George (Shana) Monroe of Idaho, Mark (Lorie) Monroe of Vacaville, Stepmom Vicky Berlin of Maxwell and Father-in-law Butler Ferrier of Maxwell.

Louie will always be loved and missed by all.

Please join us for a celebration of life any time between 11AM and 3 PM on June 13, at 160 Orange St. in Maxwell.

06/03/2021 • WPR #2021-0694