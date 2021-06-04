Barbara Kiser Dyer, 78, of Colusa, CA lost her battle with cancer on April 20, while in her home with both her daughters at her side. She was born to Robert Kiser and Mildred (Cross) in 1942 and was raised in Forsyth, MT. She was still very close with many of her childhood friends. After graduating from Forsyth H.S. in 1960, she went to college in Billings, MT where she met George Edwin Dyer whom she married in 1962. They had two daughters and found their home in California’s Bay Area where Barbara worked as a buyer for Carl Zeiss of Pleasanton for over 30 years until she retired in 2016. Upon retiring, Barbara moved north and made Colusa her permanent residence.

She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed traveling often with friends, attending school reunions, family reunions, county fairs, boating, floating the river, bar hopping, happy hour, reading, word searches, chocolate malts from Jeff’s, swim parties, BBQs, dinners with friends, road trips long or short, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and her daily 5 o’clock Club on her porch always welcoming with a smile and a beverage, cookies for the children, and dog treats for the pets.

She had a great love for her family. After losing her husband in 2001 she took on the role of matriarch; always supporting her girls, helping raise her grandchildren, doting over them and the great grandkids, never missing their important events, celebrating holidays together, and providing strength and advice during hard times, and to pick up the pieces when they fell. The love for her family was deep and unconditional. We will remember hearing her say “love you more” and the wisdom and courage she taught us will forever be a part of our lives.

Barbara was loved by all who knew her. Her outgoing personality was infectious, her presence was always enjoyed, and her life admired. She will forever live on in our hearts and memories.

She is survived by a large family of two daughters, a son-in-law, nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, her brother and sister-in-law, five nieces, a nephew and all their extended families. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, her parents, and sister Marge (Kiser) Wheeler.

She may have lost her battle with cancer, but is now forever free, spreading her butterfly wings.

A celebration of life will be held at Colusa Golf and Country Club, 2224 HWY 20, Colusa CA 95932 on July 10, at 1 PM. Everyone who is able to attend is welcome.

Let this day be filled with gratitude and love as we celebrate this wonderful woman.

06/03/2021 • WPR #2021-0693