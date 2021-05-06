Life, as I See it: What’s your chapter?

I’ve had several revelations in the past few months. I’ve come to the now or never chapter of my life.

The first shot of reality came in February when my grandson Bodhi was born. It was then that I realized just how old I’ll be when this sweet baby graduates high school. Yikes!

In that moment, I knew it was time to embrace the future.

After this past year of hunker down isolation, it just might be time to break free.

One of my favorite movies was “Bucket List” with Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman.

Not that I’m about to die as the movie characters were, but it’s time to start checking the lists. I’ve had a bucket list for years. Rule of thumb is to check off the list items, but to add a new one to replace it.

I remember my parents working and planning. They always planned what they would do. It was always “someday” they would do this or go there. They waited too long. Then their conversations were about what they would like to do, if only they could.

And so, my chapter of doing instead of planning has begun.

Tom and I have scheduled adventures for ourselves. Our adventures are things we’ve wanted to do for a while. Years, really. Now is the time.

I’ve lost several people in the last few years. I have a friend who always says he doesn’t want to leave any would’ve, could’ve, or should’ve memories of the people he loves.

I don’t want those memories either.

So, this chapter of plan and completion will encompass many things.

If you are a reader of this column, you know the chapter includes travel. But there’s more, much more that I want and will now do.

A part of the chapter has to include reaching out to others.

If we have means and opportunities to help or share with one another, now is the time. We never know the impact we may have on someone else.

Meanwhile, Tom continues to create an amusement park for the grandkids in our backyard.

The trampoline arrived last week. Now, all we need is a family work day and we’ll get it assembled and kids jumping in no time.. Gotta love it.

Life is good today.§