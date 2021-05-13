What’s your plan? (05/13/2021)

A sign of the times includes man’s love growing cold. It’s difficult to argue that we see this as well as an increase in contention as the months have passed. All things seem to divide. I added Richard Lyman Bushman in my text last week and pledged to search for common ground. He doesn’t give me much to stand on. My problem is just that, mine. The phrase “you can’t judge a book by its cover” screams out loudly. You gotta read the pages.

But that takes effort and that appears to be in short supply among us and I am no exception. I have accepted a personal challenge to improve. This time branded as non-essential has given me sufficient time to reflect if little time to actually achieve. Church leaders, especially a prophet of God, have been preaching to not let this time go to waste. One of my focuses has been to keep track of what I have learned.

Foremost, I do not like being controlled and told what I will be doing. How quickly we as a people let our Constitutional rights get thrown out by the few. Second, I am not confident in my ability to provide. The farms of early America were worlds unto themselves and therefore, self-sufficient. Our experience in this pandemic as our supply chain dried up exposed some critical flaws in our lifestyle; we are dependent on China and this will not end well. My frustrations would provide for a few weeks’ columns.

This has been an eye-opening journey and a soul-expanding experience. Not having the ability to chase after things out in the world placed what was important first and foremost. It hit me like a 2×4 smack in the face and upon coming to; I chose it, the family. Growth, yet painful, is our worldly objective.

I like this; “Too often we are involved in the thick of thin things.” The family will ever be the best training ground for what life has to throw at us, whatever it may be, and this type is best done by example. Far too long now, we have thought that answers to all life’s problems can be enacted by. Our problems cannot be solved by legislative assemblies nor in judicial courts. The answers to our problems will come from the home and strengthening of families. We need a return to husband, wife, and children for true happiness and peace.

An excerpt from THE FAMILY – A Proclamation to the World by The First Presidency and The Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints presented in 1995 declares, “Happiness in family life is most likely to be achieved when founded upon the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ. Successful marriages and families are established and maintained on principles of faith, prayer, repentance, forgiveness, respect, love, compassion, work, and wholesome recreational activities.”

They may seem like small things, but these values produce marvelous fruits from a sure foundation. I suggest pondering them, putting them into action, and making them your own. You will grow too! It will be one of the best things you ever did. Godspeed. §