Life, as I See it: That’s just wrong…

A number of years ago, I had a friend who often suggested I write a column about injustices in our world. His thought was to call it “That’s Just Wrong” and to point out mishaps in our daily life.

The list wasn’t nearly as long as it might be these days.

I’ve been watching “The Handmaid’s Tale” and it is filled with wrongs. Sadly, in the back of my mind, I wonder if some of what is portrayed could actually happen. Even more sad is the fact that women have already faced some of these injustices.

If not for the courageous few who came before us, we could still be living without the rights we have now.

I’d like to think I would have been one of those marching suffragettes, but I can’t be sure. There is a side of me that has always been a rule follower. But then again, I’ve got my tough side. I’m hoping the tough side would have come through.

The whole COVID thing seems to be improving a bit. I’m the first to admit I feel so much better getting some freedom back.

Although we’re out and about more these days, we still take precautions. We mask up as needed, sanitize our hands, and keep our distance. There’s a controversy on whether to vaccinate but we chose to get the shot. Whether it helps or not is to be seen. But at the moment, I have a sense of protection.

Like so many other things in this world, I don’t want to end up sick and have to say, “That’s just wrong. This didn’t have to happen.”

The beauty of it all is that we have a choice.

I believe everyone is entitled to their own beliefs. I have mine, but I don’t intend on forcing them on you.

We’ve had glorious rain for the past couple of days here in North Dakota. We are thankful.

The day before the rains came, it was very warm. Daughter-in-law Becky and I took the grandkids to Medora to celebrate the last day of school. All three kids were promoted to the next grade. Hurray for Lea, Vaughn, and Kohen. It’s great news for them, but a realization of the passage of time going way too fast. But for now, they still enjoy days with us. I’ll take it while it lasts.

Life is good today.