What’s your plan? (06/17/2021)

What’s Your Plan has morphed over the weeks into something centered on personal growth.I would like to think that it has become something better as it has matured over these few years.As I have prepared and produced this weekly column, I have grown.Someday, I hope to grow up.I desire to express my thoughts on a few things this week and not focus on just one.

Congratulations Renee on your retirement! You are one in a long list of my circle that has achieved this status. You and your sisters go back quite away in my life; back to finally being old enough to venture off of King Street and past the Arbuckle boundaries. I like to hear that family will be a priority. Not that you were ever lacking, but that it will make up more of your time. I look forward to catching up!

I am enjoying the fact that more of us are coming out of seclusion. Is the vaccination really helping with that? For what it is worth, the Arens’ household will be 100% inoculated on June 30th, just waiting on the youngest’s 2nd Pfizer. What I do know is that I am saddened by all the shaming that exists at this moment. My health is not predicated on another’s actions. Yet, my choice as to how I react to any given situation is the only thing I have control over. When I love my neighbor, I am headed in a better direction.

Speaking of the youngest and seclusion (see what I did here; I’ll cross this non-superlative off my bucket list), she is on an adventure that has been months in the making and a pandemic to boot. To get down to brass tacks, it has been years for it had its start with the Grad, a gift from the grandparents to each of them (I hope the Girls appreciate what was sacrificed and have given sufficient thanks – self-included). Our youngest is with peers and chaperones, some plus or minus, 2400 miles from us this week. They are touring the East coast from the District of Columbia to New York.

There are some challenges. The major one has passed; they are actually there. All my Girls have now flown commercially and I am happy to say that they will most likely all do so again sometime in their lives. A lot of the sights are still temporally closed. On the bright side, the lines are shorter. I was disappointed at the news that the lights of Broadway would be dark this time around. You should have seen the smile on her face when she found out that they’d be taking in a ball game at Yankee Stadium. You should have seen my face when I found out it is against the Athletics. And for her expression entering the terminal; priceless!

It is shaping up to be a long week for those in the Arens home. We are stretched out of our comfort zones and fortunately, that means growth. Our days so far have foreshadowed things to come. Not sure I like hints of empty nesting between work schedules and playtimes. Bring on these growth opportunities. Godspeed!